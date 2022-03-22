iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives in the quarters ahead. The company’s investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be beneficial. For 2022, it expects the Aeris Cleantec buyout to drive its performance. Its focus on the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channel, product innovation initiatives and share buybacks might aid. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It predicts supply-chain headwinds to persist in first-half 2022. Revenues are expected to be $293-$313 million for the first quarter, suggesting a year-over-year change of (3%)-3%. Given its extensive geographic presence, foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance.”

Get iRobot alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRBT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $58.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. iRobot has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iRobot by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRobot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.