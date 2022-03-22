iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USHY. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 194,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 865.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USHY opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60.

