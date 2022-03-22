iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $101.68

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.68 and last traded at $101.79, with a volume of 9108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after buying an additional 170,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after buying an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

