iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 224.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,530,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,777,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,253 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,042,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 245,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.