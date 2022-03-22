iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,621 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

