iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.44. 26,664,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,562,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

