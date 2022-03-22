iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is D. Scott Neal Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

