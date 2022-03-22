iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

