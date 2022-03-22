J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.58.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,654. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

