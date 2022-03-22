J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.36. 88,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,106. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.