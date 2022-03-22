J2 Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,874 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

