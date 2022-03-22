J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $304,000 in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. J2 Capital Management Inc owned 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 220,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth $4,011,000.

TRND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,996. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

