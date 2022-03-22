J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $493,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,947.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,933.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,863.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,322.74 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.