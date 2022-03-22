Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.82 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

