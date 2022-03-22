Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,542 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,789 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 93,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.37. The company had a trading volume of 95,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.83.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

