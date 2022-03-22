Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

WBA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. 299,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

