Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will report $3.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $16.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $16.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

