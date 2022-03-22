Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82. 17,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,190,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

