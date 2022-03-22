Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,432 ($32.02).

JMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.60) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,550 ($33.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.04) to GBX 2,320 ($30.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

JMAT stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,894 ($24.93). 821,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,856.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,650 ($21.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363 ($44.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

In related news, insider Doug Webb acquired 2,500 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,073 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £51,825 ($68,226.70). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($24.01) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($432.23). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,518 shares of company stock worth $15,440,332.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

