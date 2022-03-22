Katalyo Trading 11% Higher This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Katalyo has a total market cap of $746,898.03 and $293.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.43 or 0.06946461 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,104.95 or 0.99842235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042468 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

