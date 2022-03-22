Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price objective on Kering in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($980.22) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €788.17 ($866.12).

EPA:KER opened at €595.70 ($654.62) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €630.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €657.56. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

