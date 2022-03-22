Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $462.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.02 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.42.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.