Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 12,903 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

