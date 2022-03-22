Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

