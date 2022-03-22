Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $579.98 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $524.19 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

