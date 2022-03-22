Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $404.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.60 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.38 and its 200 day moving average is $435.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

