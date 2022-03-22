Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

CMG opened at $1,540.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,483.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,675.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.