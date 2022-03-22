Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

ANGL stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

