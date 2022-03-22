Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 533 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE USB opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

