Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 322 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

