KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 47,384 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 47,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $339,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.49.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
