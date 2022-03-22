KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 47,384 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 47,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $339,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

