Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

