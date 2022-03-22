Kuende Trading 28.2% Lower Over Last Week (KUE)

Kuende (KUE) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Kuende has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuende has a total market cap of $134,986.91 and $62.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kuende

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

