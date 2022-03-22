KUN Price Hits $23.80 on Top Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.80 or 0.00056172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $47,605.95 and $935.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KUN has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.12 or 0.06985444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 0.99699191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044438 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

