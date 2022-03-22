Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

LBAI opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

