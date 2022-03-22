Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $866,777.89 and $42,297.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.47 or 1.00273940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.