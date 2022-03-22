Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $733.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $858.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

