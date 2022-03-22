Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in 3M by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $67,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

