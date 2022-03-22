Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) General Counsel Samantha Harnett Sells 1,320 Shares

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

