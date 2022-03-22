Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.91. 4,148,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.