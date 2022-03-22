Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

