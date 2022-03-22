Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

MS traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.