Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.47. 3,112,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.34 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

