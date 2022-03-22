Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to report $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.90 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $473.23 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVLU. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

LVLU stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.