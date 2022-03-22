Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Amanda Lacaze Sells 600,000 Shares

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Rating) insider Amanda Lacaze sold 600,000 shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.74 ($7.22), for a total transaction of A$5,844,600.00 ($4,329,333.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

