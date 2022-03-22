Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Amanda Lacaze Sells 600,000 Shares

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Rating) insider Amanda Lacaze sold 600,000 shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.74 ($7.22), for a total transaction of A$5,844,600.00 ($4,329,333.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 6.40.
About Lynas Rare Earths (Get Rating)
