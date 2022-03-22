MAAS Group Holdings Limited (MGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About MAAS Group

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining end markets in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate; Civil and Construction; Tunnelling and Underground Services; and Construction Materials.

