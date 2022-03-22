MAAS Group Holdings Limited (MGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.78.
MAAS Group
