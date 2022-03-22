Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

Research analysts at CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE MTRN opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 49,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 585,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Materion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Materion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,804,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Materion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

