Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09.
Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (GETVY)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.