Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 130,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,768. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

