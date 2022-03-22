Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.
MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.
In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MPW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 130,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,768. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.45%.
About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.