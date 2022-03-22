Medicalchain Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $21,274.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.53 or 0.06987607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,382.93 or 1.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

